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12,659 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Acquired by Independent Financial Group LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Independent Financial Group LLC disclosed a new first-quarter position in Shopify, buying 12,659 shares worth about $1.5 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with the article noting that 69.27% of Shopify’s stock is held by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but still constructive: Shopify has a Moderate Buy consensus, though some firms recently cut price targets or ratings while the average target price stands at $157.58.
  • Interested in Shopify? Here are five stocks we like better.

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,659 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.35. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut Shopify from a "market outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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