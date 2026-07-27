12,678 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Bought by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $630.70.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Spotify Technology stock opened at $483.27 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $481.62 and its 200 day moving average is $487.62. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $748.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

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Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,734.59. This trade represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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