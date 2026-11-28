State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377,835 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,268,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.19% of DaVita worth $241,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,425,269,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $547,520,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $145,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $101,127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut DaVita from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $220.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings raised DaVita from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.86.

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DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $178.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $247.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 225.93%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider focused on kidney care. Through its DaVita Kidney Care division, the company primarily operates outpatient dialysis centers and provides dialysis treatments to people with chronic kidney failure. Its services also include home dialysis, acute dialysis care in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, and support services such as laboratory testing and care coordination. DaVita serves patients across the United States and in select international markets. The company was established in 1994 as Total Renal Care and adopted the DaVita name in 2000.

See Also

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