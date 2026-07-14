12,691 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.90 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $251.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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