First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,367,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,423,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $23,202,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,580,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $19,484,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,180,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,178,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $11,998,148,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $341.31 and its 200 day moving average is $366.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.77 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

More Broadcom News

Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Prediction: This Is What Will Happen to Broadcom's Stock Price in December

Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Negative Sentiment: A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, from roughly 5 million to 4 million units, with a larger impact possible because the cuts reportedly focus on a higher-priced version. Neither company has confirmed the report. Broadcom's Google TPU Scare Puts a New Spotlight on Its Other AI Customers

A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Google may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, from roughly 5 million to 4 million units, with a larger impact possible because the cuts reportedly focus on a higher-priced version. Neither company has confirmed the report. Negative Sentiment: The reported Google shift raises questions about Broadcom’s AI growth and customer concentration. Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta could potentially absorb capacity, but that depends on their deployment plans, funding and available power. Broader concerns about the AI trade and semiconductor stocks are also weighing on sentiment. Why is Broadcom stock sliding today alongside Nvidia’s post-rally dip?

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs and supplies semiconductor products and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor portfolio includes chips and components used in networking, broadband communications, wireless connectivity, data storage, and industrial applications. The company serves businesses across a range of industries, including communications, enterprise technology, and consumer electronics. Broadcom also provides infrastructure software, including products for virtualization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

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