Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 555.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 127,998 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $49,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,226,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $11,670,067,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $9,913,336,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $4,250,113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,545,084,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chubb from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $343.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $360.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $364.43.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Boroughs sold 13,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.77, for a total transaction of $4,850,644.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,993,630.76. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frances D. O'brien sold 8,794 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.53, for a total value of $3,267,234.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,208,209.02. The trade was a 17.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,731 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,958. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $291.03 and a 1-year high of $384.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $355.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a global insurance company that provides property and casualty, accident and health, life insurance, and reinsurance products. Its customers include individuals, businesses, and organizations, with offerings that range from home, auto, and personal liability coverage to commercial property, casualty, and specialty insurance. The company serves customers across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets. Its roots date to 1882, when Thomas Caldecot Chubb and his son Percy established a marine underwriting business in New York.

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