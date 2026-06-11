1,280 Shares in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Wall Street Zen lowered Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $745.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 20.3%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $915.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.91 and a 52 week high of $917.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $794.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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