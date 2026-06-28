12,800 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 835,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,570,000 after buying an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 443,863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $144,002.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,685.45. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $319,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,017,536.40. This represents a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,394. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $173.23 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $193.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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