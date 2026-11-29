Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA - Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,680,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,280,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.08% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $348,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $230,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 684,089 shares of the company's stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 71,266 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Plains All American Pipeline Lp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline Lp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Plains All American Pipeline's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline is a midstream energy partnership that transports, stores, gathers and markets crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations connect producers, refineries and other energy customers through a network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. The partnership's crude oil business includes pipeline transportation, gathering and storage, while its NGL operations include gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage. Its assets serve energy-producing and refining regions in the United States and Canada.

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