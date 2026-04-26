12,935 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,935 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the mining company's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the mining company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,919 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the mining company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AU. Citigroup boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.66. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti's payout ratio is 133.33%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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