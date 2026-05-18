12,952 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Purchased by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,952 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,713 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $438.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $486.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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