13,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Acquired by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 131,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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