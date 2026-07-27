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13,003 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
NRG Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Sculptor Capital LP purchased 13,003 shares of NRG Energy worth approximately $1.9 million, while institutional investors collectively own 97.72% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $199.93. Recent targets range from $165 to $226.
  • NRG reported $1.48 in quarterly EPS, missing estimates, despite revenue rising 19.5% year over year to $10.26 billion. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475, or $1.90 annually, yielding about 1.3%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NRG Energy.

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,003 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $7,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NRG opened at $141.11 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 166.02 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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