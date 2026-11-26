State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603,883 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.69% of Materion worth $432,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Polaris Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Materion Price Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $185.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day moving average of $216.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $324.98.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Materion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Materion's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1450 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Materion's payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Materion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materion from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Seaport Research Partners raised Materion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Materion from $306.00 to $232.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Materion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,972.36. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.42, for a total value of $235,209.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $734,679.62. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation is a specialty materials company that develops and manufactures advanced engineered materials and related services. Its products include beryllium and beryllium alloys, other engineered metals, and materials used in thin-film deposition and other high-performance applications. The company's materials serve customers in markets such as semiconductors, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing. Materion also provides services including materials processing, recycling, and technical support.

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