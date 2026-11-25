Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950,000 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 1,310,000 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 5.3% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 2.67% of Gildan Activewear worth $211,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Gildan Activewear News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about GIL:

Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that Gildan misled investors during February 19, 2025–June 15, 2026, including through alleged channel stuffing, revenue inflation and misleading organic-growth metrics. One notice says the allegations concern roughly $500 million in sales allegedly pulled forward. If substantiated, the claims could raise concerns about Gildan’s reporting and expose it to legal costs and reputational damage. The allegations remain unproven. Hagens Berman investor alert

The lawsuit alleges that Gildan misled investors during February 19, 2025–June 15, 2026, including through alleged channel stuffing, revenue inflation and misleading organic-growth metrics. One notice says the allegations concern roughly $500 million in sales allegedly pulled forward. If substantiated, the claims could raise concerns about Gildan’s reporting and expose it to legal costs and reputational damage. The allegations remain unproven. Neutral Sentiment: Investors in the specified period have until December 14, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The many law-firm alerts largely publicize the same case and deadline rather than indicating separate new lawsuits. Faruqi & Faruqi deadline notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.42.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.15. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2490 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. is a Canadian apparel manufacturer headquartered in Montreal. Founded in 1984, the company produces and sells basic apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, underwear, socks and hosiery. Its brands include Gildan, American Apparel and Comfort Colors. The company serves wholesale distributors, screen printers, retailers and other customers, supplying products for both imprinting and everyday wear. Its vertically integrated operations span the manufacturing process, from yarn production and fabric-making to garment assembly and distribution.

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