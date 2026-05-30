13,122 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:ANET opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Arista Networks as a strong growth stock, pointing to its appeal across growth and momentum screens and reinforcing the view that ANET remains a high-quality long-term compounder. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Another Zacks note said ANET is benefiting from AI infrastructure spending, with hyperscalers expanding networks and driving demand for next-generation Ethernet products, which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth.

Wall Street remains constructive on Arista Networks, with multiple analysts reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and lifting price targets, reflecting confidence in continued revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment.

Recent earnings were solid, with Arista beating EPS and revenue estimates and posting 35% year-over-year revenue growth, which continues to underpin bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own.

Institutional ownership remains high, and several small new positions were reported, but these filings are unlikely to be a major near-term driver on their own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt, CEO Jayshree Ullal, and major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may create some short-term caution, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,110.56. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,618,583. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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