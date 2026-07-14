13,170 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5%

TMUS stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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