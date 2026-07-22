13,220 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Acquired by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,959,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $549,190,000 after buying an additional 716,618 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,798,000 after buying an additional 252,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,153.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,027.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $720.62 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,058.24 and its 200 day moving average is $981.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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