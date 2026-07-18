13,230 Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,230 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. William Blair cut Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Accenture from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $193.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $143.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $291.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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