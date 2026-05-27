13,234 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Amundi boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. This represents a 9.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 29,424 shares worth $5,944,433. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average of $198.91.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TKO Group's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's payout ratio is 116.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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