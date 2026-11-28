First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,328,065 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of MetLife worth $40,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,381,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $941,792,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,026,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $509,904,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $455,424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,904,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on MetLife from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut MetLife from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MetLife from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MET

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 187,425 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $19,299,152.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 759,013 shares in the company, valued at $78,155,568.61. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. MetLife's payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc. is a global financial services company that provides insurance, employee benefits and retirement-related products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include life insurance, annuities, dental and disability coverage, group benefits, and solutions designed to help people prepare for retirement and manage financial risks. The company also serves institutional clients through MetLife Investment Management, which provides investment management services across asset classes.

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