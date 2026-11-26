Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 790.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,433 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 134,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the mining company's stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $249,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 934,216 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $171,079,000 after buying an additional 59,371 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,843 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:AEM opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $186.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $134.38 and a 52 week high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.15. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $239.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold, as well as related activities such as mineral processing and mine-site reclamation. The company’s principal product is gold, with silver and other byproducts also recovered from certain operations. Founded in 1957 through the merger of Agnico Mines and Eagle Mines, Agnico Eagle has grown into one of the world’s largest gold producers. Its operating portfolio is concentrated in established mining regions, including the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Nunavut in northern Canada, and Finland.

Further Reading

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