13,491 Shares in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

VSXY stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $88.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 276,171 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $24,441,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,899,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,564,155. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,411,601 shares of company stock worth $115,398,210. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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