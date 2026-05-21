135,180 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,276,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Director Todd Allan Penegor bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,168.86. This represents a 59.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

See Also

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