Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,361,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,184,000. Dollar Tree makes up about 0.5% of Gates Foundation Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gates Foundation Trust owned 0.73% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $156.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Dollar Tree's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,580.83. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLTR

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar Tree

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About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that operates Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores sell a range of everyday merchandise, including household goods, food and snacks, party supplies, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and toys. The company traces its roots to a variety-store business founded in 1986 and adopted the Dollar Tree name in 1993. It expanded through its 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, which served neighborhood locations with a broader assortment of everyday products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report).

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