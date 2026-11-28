Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,971,651 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 1,365,931 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of American International Group worth $518,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American International Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.42 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American International Group's payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance company that provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. Its offerings include commercial and personal coverage, such as property, liability, accident and specialty insurance, distributed through insurance subsidiaries and other channels. AIG serves customers in the United States and internationally. Its commercial insurance operations address risks across industries, while its personal insurance business offers coverage for individuals and families.

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