13,804 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,804 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $281.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $284.02 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $302.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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