138,044 Shares in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vita Coco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $9,627,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In related news, CEO Martin Roper sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $1,219,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,715,025.40. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 515,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,066,308. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 429,800 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company's stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of COCO stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vita Coco had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $179.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Vita Coco's revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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