13,819 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,967 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,436 shares of the company's stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.95.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492 in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $57.80 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $133.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. AST SpaceMobile's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

More AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reportedly upgraded AST SpaceMobile to Strong Buy , suggesting at least one bullish analyst sees value after the selloff.

Piper Sandler reportedly upgraded AST SpaceMobile to , suggesting at least one bullish analyst sees value after the selloff. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary says the $1 billion notes offering may be less dilutive than feared , with proponents arguing the market has misunderstood the financing impact.

Some market commentary says the , with proponents arguing the market has misunderstood the financing impact. Positive Sentiment: Long-term optimism remains tied to ASTS’s strategy to build a space-based cellular network for standard smartphones, with nearly 60 global carriers committed and access to a large subscriber base.

Long-term optimism remains tied to ASTS’s strategy to build a for standard smartphones, with nearly committed and access to a large subscriber base. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed the move as part of a broader space-stock selloff , with ASTS trading alongside weakness in other names in the sector.

Several articles framed the move as part of a broader , with ASTS trading alongside weakness in other names in the sector. Negative Sentiment: ASTS priced $1 billion of 1.625% convertible notes due 2034 , which sparked concerns about financing risk and potential shareholder dilution.

ASTS priced , which sparked concerns about financing risk and potential shareholder dilution. Negative Sentiment: The company also disclosed a delay to its commercial satellite service timeline , adding execution concerns to the investment case.

The company also disclosed a , adding execution concerns to the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage pointed to weakening sentiment, valuation concerns, and a consensus Reduce rating, all of which are weighing on the stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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