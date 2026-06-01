13,846 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,846 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.1% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $298.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.50.

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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