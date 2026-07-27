1,384,787 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,384,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $67,507,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,172,503 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,594,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,776 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $439.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's payout ratio is 29.36%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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