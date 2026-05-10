13,882 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Income Insurance Ltd

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,882 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 13.9%

Intel stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.32 billion, a PE ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here