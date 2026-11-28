State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,275 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,394,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.57% of Hyatt Hotels worth $232,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company's stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Amar Lalvani sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $222,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $798,015.64. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Kronick sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.48, for a total transaction of $322,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,281. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $187.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises and licenses hotels, resorts and other lodging properties. Its offerings also include vacation ownership, residential properties and related guest services. The company's portfolio spans luxury, lifestyle, all-inclusive and full-service brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Thompson Hotels and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Hyatt also operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

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