13,969 Shares in Insmed, Inc. $INSM Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.95.

View Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $212.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average of $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $666,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,762.11. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,584,130.30. This trade represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,643 shares of company stock worth $24,513,766. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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