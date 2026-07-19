13,993 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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