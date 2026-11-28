Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,823 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Cummins worth $225,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 91.7% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $431.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.72 and a 200 day moving average of $589.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.51 and a 12 month high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Cummins's payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $600.00 to $465.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $761.00 to $588.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cummins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $630.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc. is a global power technology company founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana. It designs, manufactures, distributes and services engines and power systems for commercial vehicles, industrial equipment, generators and other applications. The company also supplies components and related technologies, including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers and powertrain systems. Through its Accelera business, Cummins develops zero-emissions technologies such as battery systems, fuel cells and electrolyzers.

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