State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,968,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,087,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.92% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $693,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,125,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 564,175 shares during the last quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,867,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 694,426 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $340.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.16 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare facilities, particularly skilled nursing and assisted living properties. The company invests in these facilities through real estate leases, loans and other financing arrangements. Its portfolio serves healthcare operators in the United States and the United Kingdom. Omega primarily leases properties to third-party operators, which manage the facilities and provide care to residents. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Pickett.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report