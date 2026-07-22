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14,125 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Independent Financial Group LLC opened a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, buying 14,125 shares worth about $886,000 in the first quarter.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or maintained positions, and institutions now own 62.61% of Arrowhead’s stock.
  • The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, with EPS of -$0.93 versus estimates of -$1.10, while analysts currently see the stock as a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $88.75.
  • Interested in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,125 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,229 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,241 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,021,850. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the sale, the director owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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