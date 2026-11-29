Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,425,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $136,301,000. NRG Energy makes up 1.8% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.68% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,391,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 790.2% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,140,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $109,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,044 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 222.8% in the third quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 854,397 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,913,000 after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 967,264 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,279,000 after purchasing an additional 474,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in NRG Energy by 169.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 636,262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,983,000 after buying an additional 400,540 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, CAO Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 1,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $191,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,338.09. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE NRG opened at $93.83 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.33. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-10.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4750 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised NRG Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based energy company that generates electricity and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its generation portfolio includes a range of power sources, including natural gas, coal, oil and nuclear energy. The company serves customers in several U.S. markets, with retail energy operations concentrated in regions including Texas and the Northeast. Its offerings also include energy-related services for homes and businesses. NRG was established in 1989.

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