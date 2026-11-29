Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 126.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,835 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 143,341 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.3% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $41,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CPA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More ExxonMobil News

These are some of the XOM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. XOM Boosts Angola Prospects With Kizomba Redevelopment & New Discovery

ExxonMobil plans to invest $4 billion in Angola’s Block 15 redevelopment and reported a new hydrocarbon discovery, potentially expanding future production opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank initiated coverage with a “moderate buy” rating, offering a supportive but not strongly bullish analyst view. DBS Bank stock recommendations

DBS Bank initiated coverage with a “moderate buy” rating, offering a supportive but not strongly bullish analyst view. Negative Sentiment: ExxonMobil was ordered to pay nearly $340 million over oil sludge pits abandoned in 1954. The judgment creates a sizable liability and could weigh on sentiment, with any appeal or further legal developments still relevant. ExxonMobil ordered to pay nearly $340 million over leaking oil sludge pits

ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $160.18 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.61 and a 1 year high of $188.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average is $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ExxonMobil's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $199.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Freedom Broker boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an integrated energy company whose operations span the oil and natural gas value chain. Its activities include exploring for and producing crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining and marketing fuels and manufacturing chemicals and other petroleum-based products. The company sells products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks. It also develops lower-emission technologies and businesses, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and lithium-related activities.

See Also

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