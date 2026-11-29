Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,775,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $228.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average of $218.66. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.86 and a fifty-two week high of $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Take-Two Interactive Software's revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 5.750-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $161,470.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,327 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,328.81. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 484 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $98,585.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,576.90. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes and markets interactive entertainment for console, PC and mobile platforms. Its games are sold through digital storefronts and physical retail channels, while its mobile business includes games supported by in-app purchases and advertising. The company operates through labels including Rockstar Games, 2K and Zynga. Its franchises include Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar; NBA 2K, Borderlands and Civilization from 2K; and a portfolio of mobile games from Zynga.

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