143,549 Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 899,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130,922 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,804 shares of the company's stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $14,753,257.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,288. The trade was a 71.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 101,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $3,071,678.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,157.58. The trade was a 59.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,168,286 shares of company stock valued at $38,211,967 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

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