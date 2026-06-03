14,526 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rubrik by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 236,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rubrik by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,909,946.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,228.20. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $502,219.98. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $643,897.19. This trade represents a 354.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,451 shares of company stock worth $8,565,952. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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