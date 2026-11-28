Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,614 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $17,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $694,101,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latest Intel News

These are some of the INTC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Article: Court filings detail Washington’s stake push

Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized an existing securities class action covering investors who acquired Intel shares from July 23 through October 29, 2026, with a January 12, 2027 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices add a reputational and legal overhang, though they do not establish that the allegations are proven. Article: Intel securities class action notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Freedom Broker cut shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lip Tan acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,464,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. This represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

Further Reading

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