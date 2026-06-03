14,589 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 8,900.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Duolingo by 103.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duolingo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $101.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $195.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $224,606.97. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 52,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,999,403.27. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864. Company insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of DUOL opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $540.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Duolingo's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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