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1,461 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by Pincus Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pincus Capital Management LP opened a new position in GE Vernova in Q4, buying 1,461 shares valued at about $955,000. The stake represents roughly 0.6% of Pincus’s portfolio and is its 28th-largest holding.
  • GE Vernova continues to attract interest from other institutional investors, with several funds increasing or initiating positions in the stock during recent quarters. That includes Brighton Jones LLC, which boosted its holdings by 29.4%.
  • The company’s fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain supportive: it recently reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of about $1,090.76.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Pincus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $955,000. GE Vernova comprises about 0.6% of Pincus Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

GE Vernova stock opened at $950.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.65 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $998.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $810.55.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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