State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,464,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.29% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $459,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,504,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $434.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $372.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.83 and a 52 week high of $395.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.40 and a 200-day moving average of $326.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 25.29 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, commonly known as JLL, is a global commercial real estate services and investment management company. It advises businesses, property owners, investors and public-sector organizations on real estate decisions and operations. Its services include leasing and sales, property and facilities management, project and development management, valuation, workplace consulting and capital markets advisory. Through LaSalle Investment Management, JLL also manages real estate investments for institutional and other clients.

See Also

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