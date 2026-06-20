146,498 Shares in uniQure N.V. $QURE Bought by Flax Pond Capital LLC

Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 146,498 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. uniQure makes up approximately 2.6% of Flax Pond Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Flax Pond Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,415.18. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $53,930.58. Following the sale, the director owned 39,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,553.82. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,791. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QURE. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. Research analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA’s feedback now appears to support a near-term biologics license application for AMT-130, increasing the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease and boosting sentiment around uniQure’s lead program. Reuters

The FDA’s feedback now appears to support a near-term biologics license application for AMT-130, increasing the odds of accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease and boosting sentiment around uniQure’s lead program. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded uniQure and raised its price target to $65 from $25, reflecting a more constructive view of the company after the FDA development. Benzinga

Barclays upgraded uniQure and raised its price target to $65 from $25, reflecting a more constructive view of the company after the FDA development. Positive Sentiment: uniQure also announced preliminary AMT-260 data in refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, saying the treatment was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events so far and early signs of biological activity. GlobeNewswire

uniQure also announced preliminary AMT-260 data in refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, saying the treatment was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events so far and early signs of biological activity. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by a director and an executive has drawn attention, but the trades were disclosed and at least one was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so they are less likely to be interpreted as a fundamental warning sign.

Insider selling by a director and an executive has drawn attention, but the trades were disclosed and at least one was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so they are less likely to be interpreted as a fundamental warning sign. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue the stock may still be undervalued after the FDA update, but those calls mostly reflect optimism already fueled by the regulatory news rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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