14,668 Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX Bought by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,668 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Equifax accounts for about 0.6% of Havemeyer Place LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 697,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 956.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,592 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $84,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,489 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.47 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

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