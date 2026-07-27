14,700 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Acquired by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $11,358,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $656.01 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $635.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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